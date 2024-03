PM Narendra Modi and Bhutan PM inaugurate Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu. Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, which stands as a beacon of hope for several families, offering quality healthcare.

This facility embodies a commitment to nurturing a healthy future generation.The state-of-the-art hospital stands as a testament to the collaborative development efforts between India and Bhutan.