Kayakalp Team visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar for peer Assessment

Bhubaneswar : The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) Kayakalp Team, consisting of three members from AIIMS Patna, including Dr. Sujeet Kumar Sinha, Dr. Bijaynanda Naik, and Dr. Asim Sarfraz, recently conducted a peer assessment visit to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The team lauded the efforts of the national institute for maintaining a high standard of the management system.

During their visit, the Kayakalp Team engaged in a comprehensive assessment, meeting with AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas and other senior officials. The team, accompanied by Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida and Dr. M C Sahoo, Dr. Arvind Singh, Dr. Ashok Kumar Jena, Dr. Gaurav Chhabra, Dr. Dharitri Swain, Dr. Subarna Mitra, Dr. Mahalingam Venkateshan, SE(I/c) C R Rout, Dr. Biswajeevan Sahoo, visited various departments, including OPD, IPD, OT, ICU, Trauma & Emergency, CSSD, and the kitchen. They meticulously reviewed all pertinent documentation processes and physically inspected the hospital, interacting with both staff and patients.

In a special program chaired by Executive Director Dr. Biswas at the end of the day, the assessment team expressed their extreme satisfaction with the hospital’s functioning. They particularly commended AIIMS Bhubaneswar for maintaining high management standards, especially during the challenging periods of the Kayakalp Scheme being put on hold due to the COVID and post-COVID period.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, a premier national institute in the state, has already been honoured with the Kayakalp Award thrice in a row for its outstanding performance in promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and creating sustainable practices in public health facilities.

The Kayakalp Award Scheme, an extension of the Swachh Bharat Mission, was launched on May 15, 2015, with the objective of improving and promoting cleanliness, hygiene, waste management, and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities. It serves to incentivize exemplary performing facilities and encourage a commitment to cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control practices in Public Health Facilities (PHFs) across the country.