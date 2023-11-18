Katrina Kaif Cheers for Indian Cricket Team’s World Cup Triumph

Renowned Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif extended her enthusiastic support to the undefeated Indian cricket team as they gear up to face Australia in the much-anticipated final of the 2023 World Cup at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday. Expressing her delight at the team’s flawless journey through 10 consecutive wins, Katrina Kaif conveyed her fervent hope for Captain Rohit Sharma and his squad to clinch the coveted trophy.

The actress, who recently starred in the blockbuster film “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan, lauded the Indian team’s remarkable performance, describing their unbeaten streak as a “delight to watch.” With India set to collide with Australia in a monumental clash between the tournament’s top contenders, Katrina expressed anticipation for an electrifying encounter between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Amidst her film’s resounding success at the box office, Katrina Kaif’s attention has shifted to the cricketing realm, echoing the sentiments of millions of fervent fans eagerly awaiting the pinnacle showdown. Her endorsement and encouragement for Captain Rohit Sharma’s squad underscore the nation’s collective fervor and support as India seeks to claim the World Cup trophy in what promises to be an enthralling finale.