Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her debut on Glance with What’s The Juice

Mumbai: The actress will be seen having fun, entertaining discussions on latest trends with Cyrus Broacha during Glance LIVE Fest

Glance, the world’s leading lock screen platform, is all set to host Glance LIVE Fest (GLF)- India’s largest live, interactive festival on smartphone lock screens. Close to 70 million users will witness the biggest carnival of ‘all things live’ featuring top celebs, creators, musicians, former cricketers, game streamers, and brands through premium LIVE experiences. And it looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to take on an all-new avatar on GLF.

The Bollywood diva will go live on What’s the Juice alongside Cyrus Broacha- who has entertained us all with The Week That Wasn’t and MTV Bakra. As the name suggests, the show will entertain users with lively discussions on trending content and memes of the day as well as the most ‘waste’ viral videos on the internet with both the hosts adding their unique twist.

The audience and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans are also in for a special treat. They will get to rate and share what’s trending in the comments as well as guess viral trends in different segments, live, along with their favorite actress through Glance’s unique live interactive features. The fashionista will also be talking about the latest trends in fashion weird Bollywood and International trends. Users will also see Cyrus walking the ramp and will also give a verdict on his outfit. Besides Glance, GLF content will also be available on Roposo – Glance’s entertainment commerce platform, and on Glance TV, on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th of June.