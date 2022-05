Mumbai: In a big breaking, Karan Johar often informally referred to as KJo launches his new jewellery brand Tyaani Jewellery’s at Borivali in #Mumbai.

The filmmaker shared it on his social media handle, ” Super excited to launch my jewellery brand Tyaani Jewellery’s newest store at Borivali in #Mumbai! Looking forward to seeing all you beautiful women have the Tyaani Jewellery experience!” #tyaanibykaranjohar #trusttyaani #tyaanijewellery.