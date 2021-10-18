Kalyan Jewellers to offer double the shopping experience in Tirupati

Tirupati : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most-trusted and leading jewellery company has today announced that it will be offering an all-new shopping experience to customers in Tirupati, at a more convenient location on D-No 564, Balaji Colony, Prakasam, Opp S. V Music & Dance College, Tirupati. The brand-new showroom will be operational from October 16, 2021 and promises to provide customers with carefully curated jewellery from its exquisite range of collections.

Apart from traditional designs specific to Tirupati, the new showroom will also offer Muhurat the bridal jewellery line curated from across India. The jewellery brand has also announced mega discounts this festive season that will enable customers to maximize the value of their purchases this festive season.

Kalyan Jewellers has announced special offers, which include up to 25% cashback on VA for gold jewellery, with VA starting at merely 3%. On diamond jewellery up to 25% cashback and on precious stone/ uncut jewellery up to 20% cashback will be applicable on stone charges. Customers can also avail gold rate protection offer by paying 10% advance on their intended purchase value. These offers are valid until 30th November, 2021* at Kalyan Jewellers showrooms across India.

Talking about the announcement, Mr. TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers said, “Since we opened our showroom in Tirupati, we have received extraordinary response from the consumers in this region. We pay gratitude to our patrons for their support and love over the years. We are constantly working towards improving and providing the best-in-class shopping experience to customers, and that is one of the reasons why we have decided to shift our showroom to a more convenient location with ample car parking facility. We will continue to offer vast range of exquisite and unique jewellery designs with focus on quality, service and transparent pricing. Under the present circumstances, the health and safety of our patrons and employees is a priority, and we have instituted the highest standard of hygiene protocol, to create a safe retail environment for our customers.”

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Antara – wedding Diamonds and Hera – daily wear diamonds and Rang – precious stones jewellery.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.