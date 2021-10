Bhubaneswar: Parul Patwari appointed new district collector of Jagatsinghpur as incumbent Sangram Mohapatra transferred as Khurda collector. Khordha DM Sanat Kumar Mohanty transferred and posted as Director, TE and SCERT. He will remain in additional charge of State Nodal Officer, MDM in addition to his own duties.

Gangadhar Sahoo, Director TE and SCERT appointed Director, PG & Ex-officio Additional Secy GA & PG Dept.