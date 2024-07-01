Kalyan Jewellers launches all-new showroom in Bengaluru at Banashankari

Bengaluru: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery companies, today launched its all-new showroom at Banashankari in Bengaluru. The showroom features an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. Patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience. The all-new showroom will be the company’s 9th showroom in the city of Bengaluru. It is part of the company’s strategy to expand the retail footprint and operations within the region, providing customers with easier access to the brand.

Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers has announced flat 50% off on making charges on all jewellery products*. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Rate, the lowest in the market and standardised across India, will apply. The offer is valid until 30th June, 2024.

Commenting on the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “With the launch of our all-new Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom at Banashankari in Bengaluru, the aim is to create a holistic ecosystem and cater to the distinct needs of our customers, enhancing their shopping experience. We aspire to continue reinventing ourselves, providing customers with world-class ambience, while staying true to the company’s ethos of trust and transparency.”

Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).