Kalyan Jewellers’ #CelebratingEveryIndian receives ‘TV Campaign of the Year’ Award at FURA Retail Jeweller Awards

Mumbai : Kalyan Jewellers bagged the ‘TV Campaign of the Year’ award at the 18th edition of Retail Jeweller India Awards, for its Diwali campaign – #CelebratingEveryIndian. Mr. Rajesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, received the award at the ceremony in Mumbai. The 18th edition of this reputed award ceremony had in attendance the most-respected and re-known leaders from India’s bullion, gems and jewellery industry as well as key officials from Commodity Exchanges, Central and Bullion banks. It boasts to be one of the longest-running jewellery recognition events in India.

Released on the lead up to Diwali 2022, #CelebratingEveryIndian ad campaign was an instant hit, garnering a phenomenal reach of over 10 million views on YouTube within the first 5 days of its launch. The star-studded campaign featured global brand ambassadors Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif alongside regional brand ambassadors and legendary actors – Jaya Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhu Ganesan. The festive campaign also features young talented stars like as Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pooja Sawant, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Kinjal Rajpriya and Regina Cassandra portraying the many personal traditions and region-specific customs associated with Diwali.

Speaking about this prestigious award Mr. Rajesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We consider it an honour to be awarded the ‘TV Campaign of the Year’ award at this prestigious forum. The #CelebratingEveryIndian Diwali campaign will always be very special for all of us at Kalyan Jewellers. With this campaign, our aim was to celebrate the unique traditions practiced on Diwali through showcasing slice-of-life moments, making it relatable to Indian audiences worldwide. We would like to thank our brand ambassadors for beautifully portraying the diverse array of characters as well as the creative team for skillfully encapsulating the essence of India with impeccable storytelling. Undoubtedly, #CelebratingEveryIndian campaign stands as an eloquent tribute to our cultural heritage.”

Kalyan Jewellers has been consistently expanding and refreshing its product catalogue, while also providing customers with newer avenues and product categories to invest in the yellow metal. The jewellery brand has been constantly working towards promoting and launching various such initiatives with regard to educating the consumers about the purity of gold. The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.