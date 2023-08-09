London: Sarees Shine in London’s Streets London, Dt: 09.08.: United Kingdom Hosts First Ever Saree Walkathon on the eve of National Handloom Day recently with great grandeur and grandiose glamour. The most attractive and majestically alluring attire of India; Sarees in hues of colours shone in the streets of London to the much delight of the spectators.

The Cultural capital of the world witnessed a massive and magnificent display of the Indian outfit highlighting the rich art, vibrant culture and high tradition of the country with pomp, splendour and fanfare. Organised by British Women in Sarees (BWIS), the Mega event was supported by the Inspiring Indian Women Group. Led by BWIS’s Founder President Dr. Dipti Jain, the Saree Walkathon kickstarted from historic Trafalgar Square and went through Downing Street till scenic Parliament Square.The Programme ended with paying tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. More than 700 women from 16 states of India participated in the spectacular cultural extravaganza. Unusual interest, unexpected enthusiasm and unprecedented excitement were clearly visible among the participants. A contingent of 25 members from Odisha took part in the Grand Jamboori to celebrate the proud heritage of their Mother State under the leadership of Dr Renuka Jena.

The unique and uncommon sights of ladies walking in Royal style wearing the razzling-dazzling handloom sarees from Odisha like Bomkai, Dolabedi, Sambalpuri, Khandua, Passapali, Gopalpur Tussar and Kotapad were momentous, mesmerising and memorable. The walkers in Odisha group include co – ordinator Dr Renuka Jena, Monalisa Senapati, Swatee Rekha, Reena Meher, Rasmita Patro, Tanaya Sen, Geeta Chandra, Sonica Goel, Priyadarshinee Sahoo, Banita Raut, Dr. Usha Rout, Niharika Sahoo, Dr. Lipi Pradhan, Dr.Sanjukta Das, Dr. Indermeet Sawhney, Pragnya Arihan, Madhusmita Jena, Kinjal Patel, Kanaklata Patel, Krishna Kar , Rashmi Mishra, Geetika Gohe, Sagarika Mohanty, Mamta Mishra and Madhushree Ghosh. Budding Photographer Akshita Brahma captured the myriad moments of Walkathon passionately.The Participants were hugely greeted, profusely cheered and abundantly complimented by bystanders during their entire journey.

The cultural attaché of the Indian High Commission in London Nandita Sahu graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The main mottos of the Saree Walkathon are to promote and popularise the handicrafts and handlooms of India and provide patronage to the weavers and artisans.The Organisers declared that the proceeds of the Walkathon will be donated for the development of weavers clusters in India. The special attractions of the supersonic show were the recital of the song based on the essence and fragrance of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari at Downing Street and the presentation of the popular musical number Rangabati at Parliament Square.