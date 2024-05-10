Galgotias University Announces Partnership with Ecole Intuit Lab France to Transform Media and Entertainment Education

National, May 10, 2024: Galgotias University, a leader in higher education announced a partnership with Ecole Intuit Lab France, a premier institution specialising in design and visual communication, to launch an innovative Bachelor of Vocational (B.Voc) program in Media and Entertainment. This collaboration aims to redefine educational standards in the rapidly evolving media and entertainment industry.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Galgotias University and Ecole Intuit Lab France shares a commitment to nurturing talent equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills. The four-year B.Voc programs are designed to meet the growing demands of the industry, with a unique emphasis on On-the-Job Training (OJT) each semester.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, shares his views on the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with Ecole Intuit Lab marks a significant milestone in our quest to innovate and expand our educational offerings. Our B.Voc programs in Media and Entertainment are meticulously tailored to empower students with the necessary skills and real-world experience to excel in their careers. By integrating On-the-Job Training in every semester, we are ensuring that our graduates are not just ready but are in demand, making an immediate impact in the media sector.”

The strategic integration of On-the-Job Training throughout the program ensures that students gain invaluable industry exposure alongside their academic studies. This approach not only enhances learning but significantly boosts employability by providing students with practical experience and networking opportunities in the media and entertainment industry.

Galgotias University and Ecole Intuit Lab France are excited to embark on this journey to shape the next generation of media professionals, equipped to take on the challenges and opportunities of a digital-centric world.