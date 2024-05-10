DRDO celebrates National Technology Day 2024 through lectures & orations in its labs & establishments

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) celebrated the National Technology Day 2024 by organising various lectures and orations in its laboratories & establishments on May 10, 2024. On this occasion, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat presided over a special function organised by Defence Science Forum (DSF), Delhi.

In his address, the Chairman DRDO greeted the scientists & technologists and appealed to them to rededicate themselves in the service of the nation by providing cutting-edge technologies for making the country strong and self-reliant.

Former GM of Integral Coach Factory, Chennai Shri Sudhanshu Mani was the Chief Guest of the function. Chief Technologist for Amazon Web Services Smt Shalini Kapoor was the Guest of Honour. Shri Sudhanshu Mani delivered his keynote address on the topic ‘Leadership and innovations in large organisations: some takeaways from Vande Bharat/Train 18 Project’. The other keynote address was given by Smt Shalini Kapoor on ‘Future trends in AI and Digital Transformations’.

Convener DSF and Director General (Life Sciences) Dr UK Singh, in his welcome address, brought out the importance of AI in R&D and need of innovative leadership style in large organisation like DRDO.

A total of forty five oration papers were received from various DRDO laboratories and establishments, out of which best three papers were selected for presentation. The DRDO Technology Day Spectrum was also released on the occasion. A monograph titled ‘Investigations on failures of defence hardware components: Fundamentals and case histories’ authored by former Scientist ‘G’, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory Dr KP Balan was unveiled. DRDO publications namely DRDO Newsletter (2024); Defence Science Journal (May, 2024), and the Defence Scientific Information & Documentation Centre

(DESIDOC) Journal of Library science and information technology were also released. In addition, Commendation Certificates were given to DRDO scientists on the occasion. National Technology Day Orators were also felicitated.

National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11 every year to remember the successful nuclear test conducted by India and recognise & honour the significant contributions of scientists and engineers who have played a crucial role in the country’s technological progress. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of science and technology in nation-building.