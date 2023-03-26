Kalyan Jewellers’ brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna inaugurates showroom at Prayagraj, UP

Prayagraj : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, launched its new showroom in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, today. The showroom was inaugurated by actor and Kalyan Jewellers’ newest brand ambassador, Ms. Rashmika Mandanna, who was accompanied by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ms. Soumya Balakrishnan. This is the company’s ninth outlet in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

On this occasion, Kalyan Jewellers’ brand ambassador, Rashmika Mandanna, said, “I am extremely honoured to be a part of the Kalyan Jewellers family, and today is the first public event that I have attended on the brand’s behalf. It has been an overwhelming experience – this warm reception, the showroom itself, and all the beautiful pieces of jewellery here – and I am confident that, like me, the patrons of this brand will appreciate Kalyan’s offerings.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides toward creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of our ninth showroom in Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, we would also like to welcome aboard our newest brand ambassador, Ms. Rashmika Mandanna. We promise to continue working toward offering the best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come.”

The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Additionally, the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate,” which is the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will apply, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, such as Lila – diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire-like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery, and Rang – precious stones jewellery.