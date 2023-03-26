CUO faculty and Scholar awarded at the National Conference held at MSCB University, Baripada

Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Assistant Professor and Mr. Prakasha Paraseth, Ph.D. Scholar of the Dept. of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Central University of Odisha, Koraput were awarded on 24.03.2023 at the National Conference on ‘Global Warming and Climate Change: Impact and Resilience’ held at MSCB University, Baripada.

Dr. Banerjee received the Green Award for Environmental Research 2023 for 20 years of untiring work in climate mitigation research works in the Sundarbans and 12 years of research work in Odisha mangrove conservation status. She was invited to the Plenary Lecture at the conference. She spoke on ‘Blue carbon and its subsequent loss in Odisha coast’. Mr. Paraseth received the Young Researcher Award 2023 for his research work on ‘Tree allometry as a tool for estimating aboveground biomass and carbon in tropical deciduous forests of Eastern Ghats of Odisha’.

The Central University of Odisha was also represented by 2 more Ph.D. scholars Mr. Pramod Kumar Bindhani and Ms. G. Jayanti Reddy who presented their research findings at the Conference. Besides it, 5 PG students of Dept. of Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources namely Sweta Mohanty, Sweta Patnaik, Biswaprava Sethy, Nirplipta Patra, and K Abhispita Patro also participated in the Conference.

The Conference was organized by the Dept. of Botany, MSCB University, Baripada, Odisha & International Foundation for Environment and Ecology, Kolkata, West Bengal in association with Global Warming Reduction Centre, North Odisha Chapter & Scientific and Environmental Research Institute (SERI), Kolkata.