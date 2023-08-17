Kalyan Jewellers announces the launch of its second showroom in Dehradun

Dehradun : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that it will expand its presence in Uttarakhand, with the launch of its brand new showroom at Rajpur Road in the state’s capital city – Dehradun. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will inaugurate the all-new showroom on 20th August (Sunday). This will mark the company’s 4th showroom in the state of Uttarakhand, whereas 199th showroom globally. Currently, the jewellery brand marks its presence across all major markets in the state namely – Dehradun, Haldwani and Haridwar.

This month, Kalyan Jewellers will also be launching its 200th showroom globally. To mark this momentous occasion, the company has announced the launch of ‘Celebrating 200 Showrooms’ campaign, which encompasses unique offers to ensure that patrons gain maximum benefits on their jewellery purchases. As part of this, customers can avail up to 25% off on making charges for all gold jewellery purchases*, whereas on studded jewellery purchases a flat discount of 25% on can be availed on stone value*. Customers will be entitled to receive a raffle coupon on every purchase from Kalyan Jewellers. The jewellery brand will be giving away 2-gram gold coin to 200 lucky customers, who will be chose through an electronic raffle draw.

Commenting on the new showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our second showroom in Dehradun, which is the capital city of Uttarakhand. We believe Dehradun offers tremendous untapped potential and will help us boost growth momentum. The state of Uttarakhand has always been an important market for us, the new investments in this region reflects upon the brand’s commitment to strengthen our presence in North India.”

The showroom launch in Dehradun is part of the company’s strategy to expand its retail footprint and operations in the region, making the brand more accessible to patrons and supplementing the growth momentum. The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. Patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with a world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience.

All the jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guaranteeing purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).