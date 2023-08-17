Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Unveils The Iconic “Konark Chakra” Replica Of Odisha In New York

The celebrated Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna from India has unveiled the gigantic replica installation of the glorious “Konark Chakra” sculpture of Odisha in New York City, U.S on 77th Independence Day of India.



The bright, glorious moment took place at Times Square of NYC. The event has garnered huge applause from many, touched hearts of people from Odisha and other regions of India.





Taking Twitter to express delight and pride, the CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik writes, “Congratulate entrepreneur & celebrity chef @TheVikasKhanna on unveiling a replica of #KonarkTemple wheel at Times Square, New York on the occasion of India’s 77th #IndependenceDay. Thank Mr Khanna for showcasing #Odisha’s timeless sculpture before the world and appreciate the artists for the splendid craftsmanship.”