Kalinga Literary Festival bring to you a stellar line-up that celebrates “India and the World” through the power of words!

Bhubaneswar: The annual iconic Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is all set to run from 24th – 26th February in the temple city of Bhubaneswar at Swosti Premium Hotel. Marking its ninth year, the festival will showcase a powerhouse of writers, speakers, thinkers, and humanitarians from all walks of life. The literary extravaganza will see a spectacular range of language diversity in the programme, represented by 10 countries and over 25 languages.

For its 2023 edition, the festival will host over 500 speakers from across a vast array of nationalities, as well as recipients of major awards such as the Nobel, the Booker, International Booker, the Sahitya Akademi and many more. It will feature a range of themes including the ongoing climate justice debate under the urgency of borrowed time theme; the great women writers and artists focusing on the female voice and identity, crime fiction, memoir, translation, poetry, economics, tech morality and Artificial Intelligence, the global crisis, cutting-edge science, India and the World, art and photography, health and medicine, amongst others.

Every year, the festival brings together a diverse mix of the world’s greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people and entertainers on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue. The festival has hosted nearly 2500 speakers & performers and welcomed booklovers from across the world since its inception in 2013. The Kalinga Literary Festival is back with its 9th edition to invigorate, educate, provoke, and entertain as well. Celebrities from the worlds of literature, cinema, media and politics will assemble in the temple city of Odisha to deliberate on the theme of “India and the World”, at the Kalinga Literature Festival in Bhubaneswar, February 24-26, 2023. Acclaimed writers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Japan, UK, Italy, South Africa, Austria will join the festival as speakers. Over 100 artists will join Kalinga Art Festival.

Kalinga Literary Festival is well known for its socially relevant themes and in a way compels all ‘creative’ people to think and articulate ‘the contemporary’. Like its past editions the KLF this year also has a hard-hitting theme for writers, poets and artists to ponder on. This year Central theme of the Kalinga Literary Festival is Central Theme: “India and the World”

Known known as Bharatvarsha, India has always had an inextricable affinity with the world. ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is an ideal that has perennially inspired the Indic civilization. This ideal does not believe in the supremacy of any culture or social and political system; rather it entails the coming together of the nations and cultures of the world for mutual richness and mutual growth.

In the contemporary world, the notion of the ‘global’ culture is often taken as synonymous with the Indic view of the world. This equation is not a correct one. Colonialism esp of the Western kind has shown the manner in which the western enlightenment model was used for slavery and appropriation: material, psychological and spiritual.

India writes in many languages and speaks in many more voices. In order to promote deeper inclusivity across the nation, our language, folklore, the ‘Marga’ and the ‘Deshi’ traditions, will be showcased in the Festival. The regions will have their pride of place, along with the province and the metropolis. Over the last 75 years, India has grown exponentially across all sectors. The Mahotsav will build upon our strengths and limitations, challenges and opportunities. These could be explored co-gently through the medium of debates and dialogues , a fittest way we could pay a tribute to our motherland, a nation on the move.

The sessions will be touching on the topics such democracy, cultural nationalism, Generation Y, Indian Languages, publishing industry, mythology, media, market, children, women, transgender, Citizen Engagement, Cinema, Sports, Ethics, Discrimination, Revolutions, Peace building, Conflict Resolution and Harmony. There will be several One-to-One sessions with leading experts on the subjects. There will be a Story telling sessions promise to add new flavour to the literary spirit of the festival.

Apart from this, more than 30 new books and monographs will be released during the three-day festival. The delegates and speakers of KLF will have a unique opportunity to participate in Heritage Walk called Mystic Walk and participate in plantation and Mystic Mic. In order to expand the opportunity for the delegates KLF team has partnered with local cycle clubs to provide cycles for speakers to roam around the smart city and experience the blend of ancient heritage and modern urban planning.

A dedicated platform, Kalinga Art Festival provides a unique platform for artists to showcase their talent and connect their art to the central theme of the festival.

Prestigious Kalinga Literary Award in literature will be conferred during the festival.

Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the founder director of KLF believes that, “International Booker prize winner Geetanjali Shree will join us. We are deeply honoured to have Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and so many other international and Sahitya Akademi awardees. Living legends and youth icons including Sitakanta Mohapatra, Pratibha Ray, Ramakanta Rath, Jayanta Mohapatra, Sanjeev Sanyal , Ranjit Hoskote, Rakhshanda Jalil, Shekhar Pathak, Daya Dissanayake, Rajesh Singh, Sachchidanand Joshi, Alka Saraogi, Vyomesh Shukla, Geet Chaturvedi, Gagan Gill, Satya Vyas,Pravin Kumar, Hindol Sengupta, Prabhat Ranjan, Asghar Wajahat, Divya Prakash Dubey, Navtej Sarna, Akshaya Mukul and others will join to contribute to the ongoing discussions in literature. KLF programme as always forefronts new voices across languages and cultures and spans a wide arc from geopolitics, history, religion and spirituality, prose, poetry, Climate, agriculture, Education, energy, and many other contemporary issues. Acclaimed writers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Japan, UK, Italy, South Africa, Austria will join the festival as speakers”.

Mr. Ashutosh Kumar Thakur, Coordinator of the KLF said that “9th Edition of Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) returns with the promise of hope and optimism. Our return emphasises resilience and the spirit of Rise. We have gathered talent from across the globe to present writers of genius as diverse as any literary festival on the planet. This year’s is a truly spectacular line-up of literary superstars from across the world. We are delighted to bring back the joy of literary spirit to the temple city Bhubaneswar.”

Kalinga Art Festival, an exclusive art segment has been designed to showcase best of the creations of contemporary artists. In its fifth year the Art Festival attracts young male and female artists from Bhubaneswar, Odisha and from the national capital. Over 100 artists will join Kalinga Art Festival.

There will be cultural program to showcase India’s art, culture and literature on each day of the three-day program. 26 writers will receive KLF Book Awards 2022 in various categories on the inaugural day of the festival. ABP live is the Digital Media partner, Dainik Jagarn is the Hindi Newspaper partner, Outlook Magazine is the Magazine Partner, RV University is the Knowledge Partner of the festival.