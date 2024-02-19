Kalinga Literary Festival 2024 Wraps Up with Literary Excellence and Cinematic Insights

Sharing about the festival, Founder and Director of Kalinga Literary Festival, Rashmi Ranjan Parida said, “I believe in the transformative power of literature to shape minds, bridge cultures, and ignite the flame of curiosity. The Kalinga Literary Festival is not just an event; it’s a celebration of the boundless potential of words to inspire, provoke, and unite humanity.”

The Kalinga Literary Festival 2024, with its mix of literature and cinema, provided a platform for intellectual exchange and creative inspiration. As the curtains closed on this literary extravaganza, it left behind a legacy of thought-provoking discussions and celebrated contributions to the world of arts and letters.

Awards and Recognitions:

The Kalinga Literary Award 2024 was presented to the accomplished writer Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri in recognition of her outstanding contributions to literature.

The legendary singer Usha Uthup was honoured with the National Living Legend Award 2024 for her remarkable impact on the world of music.

KLF Book Awards 2023 Winners:

Uday Prakash took home the KLF Book Award 2023 (Fiction, Hindi) for his compelling work, अन्तिम नीबू.

Satya Vyas received the KLF Book Award 2023 (Non-Fiction, Hindi) for his thought-provoking book, मीना मेरे आगे.

Mr. Vihag Vaibhav was awarded the KLF Book Award 2023 (Poetry, Hindi) for his evocative collection, मोर्चे पर विदागीत.

Prabhat Ranjan was recognized with the KLF Book Award 2023 (Translation, Hindi) for the impactful माहिम में कत्ल.

In the English category, winners included Ms. Vauhini Vara (This is Salvaged), Shri Manoj Mitta (Caste Pride), Robin S. Ngangom (My Invented Land: New and Selected Poems), Mr. GJV Prasad (A Woman Burnt), Ms. Bijal Vachharajani & Mr. Rajiv Eipe (When Fairyland Lost Its Magic), Dr. Akshat Rathi (Climate Capitalism in India), and Ms. Sohini Chattopadhyay (The Day I Became a Runner).

The spirit of the festival soared to new heights with the iconic Usha Uthup. Reflecting on her remarkable journey, she shared, ‘I never engage in a battle with time; I embrace each moment, letting it shape its own harmony. The songs that came my way brought me joy, and I never fretted about overtaking the lead. If a song became a hit, that was my triumph.’ Usha Uthup, expressing her love for Odia music, added with a smile, ‘I would be delighted to sing some more Odia songs if given the chance.'”