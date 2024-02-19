Dhamra Port and IIT Bhubaneswar Forge Collaboration to Foster Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Dhamra : IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park and The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd. (DPCL) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at bolstering collaboration in research, training & capacity building, and entrepreneurship. On behalf of DPCL Mr. Devendra Thakar, CEO, Dhamra Port and on behalf of IIT Bhubaneswar Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar signed the MoU.

The MOU, signed on February 11th, 2024 during the inauguration of 100 Cube Start-up Initiative of IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park at IIT Bhubaneswar. Union Minister for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Sri Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated this Event at the premises of IIT Bhubaneswar. This visionary program aims to create 100 start-ups, each with a valuation of Rs. 100 crores by the 100th Anniversary of Odisha in 2036.

Under the agreement, both parties express their commitment to engaging in joint research initiatives, training programs, and support for the start-up ecosystem. The collaboration will encompass a wide range of projects aimed at advancing technology transfer, fostering innovation, and nurturing entrepreneurship within the industry. This strategic partnership seeks to leverage the respective strengths and expertise of both organizations to drive innovation and foster entrepreneurial endeavours.

Mr. Devendra Thakar, CEO of DPCL, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the potential of the partnership to drive positive change. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the development of start-ups and entrepreneurs. Together with FIRST, we are confident in our ability to create meaningful impact and drive the industry forward.”

The MOU, effective immediately upon signing, will remain in effect for a duration of five years.

The signing of this MOU marks a significant milestone in the journey towards fostering innovation, research, and entrepreneurship. By leveraging synergies and pooling resources, IIT Bhubaneswar and DPCL are poised to drive meaningful impact and shape the future of the industry.