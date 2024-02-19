Bhubaneswar: The British Deputy High Commissioner, East and Northeast India, Dr Andrew Fleming launched the pilot innovative Recycle Pay App developed by the startup Ceiba Green Solutions, incubated at Atal Incubation Centre, Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation.

Dr Nihar Ranjan Sahoo, Chief Engineer, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Shri Rashmi Ranjan Sahu, Senior Mission Associate (Incubation & Partnership), Startup Odisha, Ms Deepshikha Sarkar, Incubation Manager, Atal Incubation Centre, Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fleming said the India-UK Roadmap 2030 outlines UK’s commitment to address India’s waste management. In the Roadmap, smart and sustainable urbanisation is a key pillar of cooperation, particularly in smart cities like Bhubaneshwar. We aspire to launch a new phase of cooperation on urbanisation by supporting smart and sustainable cities which includes promoting climate action and disaster risk reduction in cities, developing effective solid waste management and treatment and promotion of a circular economy, digitalisation and smart tech.

In waste management under Mission ‘Waste to Wealth’, the objective is to identify, develop and deploy technologies to treat waste to generate energy, recycle materials, and extract resources of value. This pilot innovative Recycle Pay App is a way forward in this direction.

Our education, research and innovation and enterprise includes positioning the UK and India as mutual partners of choice and a force for good in the world in areas of shared priority, including health, circular economy, climate, clean energy, urban development and engineering healthier environments and waste-to-wealth.

We also look to build on the UK-India Development Capital Partnerships and strengthen two-way investments between UK and India, with the goal of investing into Indian start-ups, early-stage and green businesses and other innovative ventures and contributing towards sustainable development and the achievement of Global Goals by 2030.

The App launch was followed by a workshop on the Recycle Pay App training and also explaining the circular economy business model.