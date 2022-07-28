Junior Engineer, Electrical, Padmapur Section, Dist- Rayagada arrested by vigilance while accepting Rs 10,000/

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada : Sri Jitendra Pattnaik, Junior Engineer(JE),

Electrical, Padmapur Section, Dist-Rayagada has been apprehended by Odisha

Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.10,000/-

(Rupees Ten Thousand) from a complainant in order to restore disrupted electric

supply to his Lift Irrigation point.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 26.07.2022 wherein the

accused Sri Jitendra Pattnaik, JE was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance at his

rented residential house at Padmapur while demanding and accepting undue advantage

(bribe) of Rs.10,000/-(Rupees Ten Thousand) from the complainant. The entire bribe

money was recovered from the possession of Sri Pattnaik and seized in presence of

witnesses. Right hand wash of Sri Pattnaik gave positive chemical reaction, confirming

acceptance and handling of bribe money by him. Following the trap, simultaneous

searches have been launched on the rented residential house of Sri Pattnaik at

Padmapur, Rayagada and his house at native village Hillpatna, Berhampur town, Dist-

Ganjam. Accused Sri Jitendra Pattnaik, JE has been arrested and will be

forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No.25 dated 25.07.2022

U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered

and is under investigation.