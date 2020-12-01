JSPL Foundation Observes WORLD AIDS DAY-2020

Angul: JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSPL) observed the World AIDS Day-2020 with various awareness programmes across different locations of Angul District. The Foundation also participated in the Signature Campaign held at District Head Quarter Hospital, Angul under the Chairmanship of Angul Collector Mr. Siddharth Shankar Swain, IAS.

To mark the the occasion, the field functionaries of JSPL Foundation along with the representatives of OSACS and Utkal Sevak Samaj sensitised people about the consequences of the deadly virus HIV and educated them about its prevention, treatment and care.

The Volunteers of JSPL tagged Red Ribbons to thousands of the employees, drivers and commuters of the Plant. Red Ribbons symbolises the solidarity and support towards the people living with HIV/AIDS. The Foundation also organised mass awareness drive through Banner, Poster, Leaflet, Booklet Distribution as well as street plays with Local Folk Music (PALA) at different strategic locations like Phase –II, Shramik Vihar etc. to sensitize the truckers and migrant labourers.

On this occasion personal counselling and HIV Test of Truckers and Migrant Labourers were also done through ICTC, and AIDS helpline stickers were also put on Vehicles to keep the drivers aware and awake during their journeys. JSPL Foundation also organised a quiz competition among the students of DAV Savitri Jindal School to enhance their awareness about HIV/AIDS.

JSPL has been working for prevention and control of HIV/AIDS through various initiatives at its Angul Plant. The Company has signed MoU with NACO as an ethical partner to address HIV/AIDS and implements Employer Led Model at Angul. The Company is also operating an Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) for HIV prevention, control, awareness and voluntary testing in its Angul Plant premises and till date about 3.5 Lakh people have been screened.

