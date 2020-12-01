SBI, NPCI AND JCB Launch‘SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card’

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCB) have announced the launch of ‘SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card’. This Card has been launched on the RuPay network by SBI in association with JCB. The SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card comes with a unique dual interface feature which will enable customers to perform both Contact & Contactless transactions in the domestic market and seamless contact transactions overseas. With this card, consumers would be able to transact on ATMs & POS terminals across the globe under JCB network. They can also shop online from JCB partnered international e-Commerce merchants using this card.

The ‘SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card’ supports RuPay offline wallet based transactions, enabling an additional payment mode within the Card. Consumers will be able to load the offline wallet and utilize it in transit in India (bus and metro) and retail (merchant) payments. This innovative proposition will offer customers uninterrupted shopping experience with an extra layer of convenience. Customers can also enjoy attractive discounts and offers while shopping at top brands, both within India as well as in international markets by using this Card. Additionally, customers will have access to JCB PLAZA Lounge (in-city exclusive lounges for JCB cardmembers) in prominent travel destinations such as Bangkok (Thailand), Orchard Road (Singapore) and Paris (France) which is a one-of-a-kind feature provided by JCB.

Ms. Praveena Rai, COO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, “We believe our collaboration with SBI and JCB will provide the cardholders compelling benefits and an unparalleled value proposition both in Indian and international markets. SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card holders can now use their cards at millions of locations in the world. It is also great to witness RuPay strengthening its foothold in international markets through our networks. We at NPCI constantly strive to offer an evolved and personalised shopping experience to the customers, and augment the existing segment of RuPay card holders.”

Ms. Vidya Krishnan, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India said, “We are pleased to launch the ‘SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card’ through our strategic partnership with NPCI for RuPay and JCB. We believe the tap and pay technology on the Card will simplify the everyday purchases of customers with secure and fast contactless payments. With several attractive benefits and offers associated with this contactless Debit Card, we are hopeful that this Card would not only provide a rewarding shopping experience to the cardholders but also make their international travels worthwhile. At SBI, our consistent endeavour is to offer a differentiated and customised experience to our diverse set of customers in terms of their regular spends and transactions.”

Mr. Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO of JCB International Co., Ltd. said: “We are extremely happy and honoured to have the largest bank in India, State Bank of India, as a RuPay JCB Global Debit Card issuing partner. Together with our esteemed network partner, NPCI, we will bring best in class technology, access to the vast JCB global merchant network, and special offers and privileges to SBI customers. As more and more Indian customers adopt digital modes of payment to transact both domestically and internationally, we are sure this product proposition will be enjoyed and appreciated by the cardmembers.”

Related

comments