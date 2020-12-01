AIDS awareness sessions by Tata Steel Foundation

Joda: A beeline of awareness sessions on AIDS were organized by Tata Steel Foundation, the CSR wing of Tata Steel on Tuesday to mark World AIDS Day.

The awareness sessions were organized under ‘RISHTA Project’ of Tata Steel Foundation with an objective to generate awareness amongst the youth on issues of HIV and AIDS, modes of transmission and its correlation with drugs.

As part of the campaign, nine awareness sessions were organized in and around Joda including Banspani, Azad Basti, Joda Basti, Khondbond, Sahid Nagar, Hanuman Hutting, Jurudi High camp, Jalhari New colony and Joribar in which more than 150 adolescents participated.

During the awareness sessions, officials of Tata Steel Foundation informed the participants regarding the steps to prevent HIV infection and the need to bring HIV-infected people into the mainstream of society.

It may be noted here that World Aids Day was founded in 1988 and is observed every year on December 1. It provides an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV and to show support for those living with it.

