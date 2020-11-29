JSPL Foundation-backed Wushu athletes to train under SAI

Barbil: JSPL Foundation-supported three Wushu athletes from Odisha’s tribal hinterland Barbil in Keonjhar district have been selected for training under Sports Authority of India (SAI).

While Shri Krishna Khandayat will join National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Bhopal next month, Shri Babulu Munda and Shri Prem Munda will be imparted coaching at SAI’s Imphal centre. Mention worthy, these athletes are the only players from Odisha who have made to the national list of 57 players under junior category, selected for Bhopal and Imphal NCOEs.

A communication from Wushu Association of India said, under Govt of India’s Khelo India programme, the players will undergo rigorous training for all upcoming national and international level events.

Congratulating the young trio for their remarkable achievement, JSPL Foundation chairperson Ms Shallu Jindal said, “It’s really encouraging to see more and more players making it to the national level from Barbil, which is emerging as Odisha’s incubation centre for martial arts. JSPL Foundation would continue to nourish the rural budding talents to flourish in national and international events”.

Krishna, a holder of two national medals is excited to join the training centre. “I had never thought in my wildest of dreams about such a big achievement. I am thankful to JSPL Foundation and my coach Pankaj Mahanta for their support and guidance. I will give my level best to bring laurels for my state and country as well.”

District administration, Keonjhar, Wushu Association of Odisha and Keonjhar district Wushu Association have congratulated the athletes for their success.

