JSPL Bags prestigious the Resilient Supply Chain of the year – Manufacturing Award

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Industrialist Naveen Jindal led India’s leading infrastructure steel manufacturer Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has been awarded the most prestigious Resilient Supply Chain of the year -Manufacturing Award at the 6th India Logistics & Supply Chain Awards 2020 held in hotel orchid Mumbai.

JSPL shared their story at the 6th India Logistics & Supply Chain Awards 2020. The company’s smart solutions & approach got recognized as “The Resilient Supply Chain of the Year (Manufacturing)” for innovative initiatives like sourcing from local suppliers, reverse engineering, transport optimization, adherence to health and safety parameters, Competition, ensuring higher growth during the disruption. JSPL also bags the “Transformational Team during Trying Times” award at the event. The Jury consisting of several industry veterans recognized JSPL for visionary leadership that ensured zero production loss, better cash velocity, high employee morale & higher profitability. The event was organized on 19th March’21 in Mumbai by SCMPro Knowledge, a division of the Institute of Supply Chain & Management Pvt. Ltd.