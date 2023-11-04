JSP Volleyball Tournament 2023: Royal Dynamos Clinches Victory

Angul : The highly anticipated Volleyball Tournament 2023, hosted by the Jindal Officer Club (JOC) of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), Angul, reached a successful conclusion on the 3rd November evening. In a thrilling display of skill and teamwork, Team Royal Dynamos, comprising of players hailing from HR, Secretariat, F&A, Audit, Contract Cell, Purchase, Logistics, and Central Utility departments, emerged victorious in a scintillating 3-0 Sets match against the Team Panther Blast.

Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, ED In-Charge, JSP, Angul, and Mr. Ashish Kumar Singh, General Sports Secretary-JOC, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively. They presented trophies to the Winning and Runner-up teams in the presence of various department heads and senior officials.

The annual Volleyball tournament, played under floodlights, commenced on 26th October 2023, and witnessed the participation of six exceptional teams, each consisting of top players hailing from various departments of JSP, Angul. These teams truly exemplified the spirit of sportsmanship and displayed remarkable teamwork throughout the tournament.

Mr. Sanjaya Kumar Kar of Team Royal Dynamos earned the Player of the Tournament title, while Mr. Akash Kumar of Panther Blast secured the Best Smasher Award. The coveted Player of the Final Match award was presented to Mr. Anil Gill of the Royal Dynamos team.