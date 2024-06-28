JSP Foundation Registers as Ni-Kshay Mitra to Eliminate TB under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukta Bharat

Angul: JSP Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Jindal Steel & Power, has been registered as a Ni-Kshay Mitra under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukta Bharat Abhiyan. JSP Foundation received the certificate of acknowledgment from the Central Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, at a recent meeting held in Angul.

On this occasion, Dr. R.P. Joshi, the DDG of TB, praised JSP Foundation for its dedication and proactive approach in addressing the nutritional needs of TB patients. He said, “Nutrition plays a vital role in the treatment and recovery of TB patients. I hope JSP Foundation’s support in this regard will be highly commendable.”

As a Ni-Kshay Mitra, the JSP Foundation will provide nutrition packets to all TB patients in the Angul district. These nutrition packets are designed to support the health and recovery of TB patients by ensuring they receive essential nutrients that aid in their treatment and overall well-being.

Upon becoming a Ni-Kshay Mitra, the Group Head CSR, Mr. Prashant Hota, said, “This recognition highlights the critical role of public-private partnerships in advancing healthcare initiatives and underscores the importance of community support in battling public health challenges like tuberculosis. JSP Foundation will continue to work closely with health authorities to ensure the sustainability and success of this vital program.”

In addition to other dignitaries, Dr. Shivananda Mohanty, CDM & PHO; Dr. Biswa Bihari Mohanty, ADPHO, TB; Dr. K.K. Tripathy, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India; Ms. Sophia Khumukcham, WHO NTEP National Consultant; D. Dharma Rao, National Consultant- PMTBMBY, CTD, Delhi were also present at the event.