JSP Foundation Launches Tailoring Training cum Production Centre to Empower Tribal Women at Barbil

Barbil: JSP Foundation, the Social Arm of Jindal Steel & Power recently launched a Tailoring Training cum Production Centre at Jan Jeevika Kendra of JSP Pellet Plant in Deojhar Gram Panchayat, Barbil, reaching out to aspiring underprivileged women from the tribal predominant region of Joda-Barbil in Keonjhar District. The centre was inaugurated by the Unit Head of JSP’s Pellet Plant, Shri Brij Badhadra in the presence of Deojhar Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, Shri Dhurba Charan Naik and Panchayat Samiti Member, Smt. Laxmi Munda.

As a part of the ‘Sustainable Livelihood & Women Empowerment’ program of JSP Foundation, the centre was started to provide skill development and employment opportunities for the tribal women through quality training and infrastructural support for the generation of sustainable livelihood options for them. Women from the local communities can enrol for six months tailoring training program at this centre, wherein 60 women can be trained in two batches every year. In first batch 30 women have been enrolled. The foundation will provide all possible support to the trained women in garment production, and also help them in reaching out buyers by improving market linkages for their products.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony, Shri Badhadra said, “This initiative by JSP Foundation will provide tribal women with much needed skills of tailoring that would help them in becoming financially sustained to support their family. This program would make a life-changing difference in the lives of these women. We are quite happy about the Foundation for initiating this tailoring training centre in this location.”

Commenting upon the development, Company’s President & Group Head CSR & Head Corporate Communications – Odisha, Sri Prashant Hota said, “The holistic development of communities around is at the core of our business philosophy. Our constant endeavour is to reach every section of the community through our structured CSR initiatives which are need based and operate in a 360 degree mode. This Training cum Production unit is our another initiative out of many others, which will be empowering the underprivileged tribal women of this region.”