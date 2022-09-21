Mega Blood Donation Drive by Railway Protection Force (RPF)

New Delhi : For the first time, Mega Blood Donation Drive was organized by Railway Protection Force (RPF). During this Mega Blood Donation Drive, 3946 RPF Personnel donated blood on RPF Raising Day on 17th and 20th September, 2022.

On the occasion of Raising day of Railway Protection Force & National Silk Day on 20th September 2022, Minister of State, Railways & Textiles, Mrs. Darshana Vikram Jardosh has taken salute in parade at Jagjeevan Ram Railway Protection Force academy at Lucknow. Thereafter, the Minister of State announced creation of training center/ common facility center in the campus of 3rd battalion of Railways Protection Special Force, Lucknow with total financial support of Rs. 3.00 crore. She also inaugurated Design and Technology Development Workshop, interacted with trainee artisans and distributed them Pahchan Identity card. On this occasion, Shri Sanjay Chandar, Director General, RPF and senior officials were also present.