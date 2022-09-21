First Advance Estimates of production of major kharif crops released

New Delhi : First Advance Estimates of production of major Kharif crops for 2022-23 have been released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that foodgrain production of 149.92 million tonnes is estimated in kharif season. He said that, agriculture sector is developing day by day due to hardwork of farmers, proficiency of scientist and farmer friendly policies of the Government in the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

As per First Advance Estimates, the estimated production of major kharif crops for 2022-23 is as under:

Foodgrains – 149.92 million tonnes. Rice – 104.99 million tonnes. Nutri / Coarse Cereals – 36.56 million tonnes. Maize – 23.10 million tonnes. (record) Pulses – 8.37 million tonnes. Tur – 3.89 million tonnes.

Oilseeds – 23.57 million tonnes. Groundnut – 8.37 million tonnes. Soyabean – 12.89 million tonnes.

Cotton – 34.19 million bales (of 170 kg each)

As per First Advance Estimates for 2022-23 (Kharif Only), total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 149.92 million tonnes which is higher by 6.98 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years’ (2016-17 to 2020-21).

Total production of kharif rice during 2022-23 is estimated at 104.99 million tonnes. It is higher by 4.40 million tonnes than the previous five years’ (2016-17 to 2020-21) average Kharif rice production of 100.59 million tonnes.

Production of Maize in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at record 23.10 million tonnes which is higher by 3.21 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 21.56 million tonnes.

Production of Kharif nutri / coarse cereals is estimated at 36.56 million tonnes which is higher by 2.92 million tonnes than the average production of 33.64 million tonnes. Total kharif pulses production during 2022-23 is estimated at 8.37 million tonnes.

Total kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at 23.57 million tonnes which is higher by 1.74 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at record 465.05 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2022-23 is higher by 91.59 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 373.46 million tonnes.

Production of cotton is estimated at 34.19 million bales (of 170 kg each) and production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 10.09 million bales (of 180 kg each).

The estimated production of various crops (Kharif only) as per the First Advance Estimates for 2022-23 vis-à-vis the comparative estimates for the years 2008-09 onwards is enclosed.