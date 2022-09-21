Adani Foundation launched community-based e-health programme

Dhamra : Adani Foundation-n-iKure Techsoft Private Limited collaborative community-based e-health programme launched in virtual mode today at Sindol having the clearance of District Quality Assurance Committee, Bhadrak.

The device and server based vital record and tele-consultation will help Elderly, Women, and children in accessing the health check-up and service of general physician & specialist doctor through tele-consultation. This is a first device-based health care programme of Adani Foundation in Dhamra, which will enable the beneficiary in undergoing vital measurement like; Height, Weight, BP, Pulse, Spo2, Temperature, Blood Glucose, Hb, ECG at their door step by the CHWs who can connect the beneficiary with the General Physician and Specialist for the tele-consultation.

The programme will be implemented in 34 villages of 8 important GPs of Tihidi blocks of Dhamra Rail Corridor on pilot for one year. Targeting to render home based health care service to over 50,000 population in Tihidi vicinity, the programme would be delivered by 10 Community Health Workers belonging to Achak, Daulatpur, Fatepur, Kolha, Maharampur, Sindol, Mangalpur and Bhatapada. Based on the success of the pilot phase, the programme may be extended further.

The Community Health Workers would be provided with Technology, Device, On Field and Clinical, non-clinical training and field exposure jointly by the implementing partner iKure, which will help them in understanding and get themselves acquainted with the device and e-based health service programme. Further, with the facilitation of iKure they will be provided with Health Care service provider certification from National Skill Development Corporation, Government of India.

The programme is in a starting phase and with time, it will bring a renaissance in ensuring quality health among the people of Bhadrak District by making availability of the improved and technology based health care services at the door step of the people so that they can not only, reach the doctor for consultancy with their figure tips but also avoid the occurrence of any serious health issues by addressing the issue through in time preventive actions.