JSP Foundation Groomed Barbil Youths Shine in National Junior Wushu Championship

Barbil: Bringing glory to the mineral rich land of Joda-Barbil, four youths from Barbil, with all-round support of JSP Foundation, bagged two Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medals while representing Odisha in 21st National Junior Wushu Championship at Kozhikode, Kerala organized from 1st to 6th September 2022.

The Team performed remarkably well in the said championship. While Sri Babulu Munda and Sri Rajesh Munda bagged Gold medals in 48Kg Junior category, Sri Prem Munda and Sri Rajkumar Munda won Silver and Bronze medals respectively in 45Kg Junior category.

JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power has been supporting and promoting youths of Keonjhar District to play Wushu sports, a form of martial arts. The Foundation, in association with Odisha State Wushu Association, has been patronizing the Keonjhar District Wushu Team since long 11 years. The foundation avails all possible infrastructural support to the Team, like, development of training centres, training facility by national level coaches, food & nutrition and clothing & conveyance for the players. During the past years JSP Foundation groomed Babulu and Manju Munda have bagged Silver and Gold medals in International Wushu Tournaments in Brazil, Brunei and Moscow respectively.

Commenting upon this record stint of Wushu Players of Barbil in the National Championships, Company’s President & Group Head CSR & Head Corporate Communication – Odisha, Sri Prashant Hota said, “Such successes build up the confidence of our youths in the tribal predominant region to perform better and overcome stigmas in life. My heartiest congratulations to all the medallists and good wishes for their future endeavours. I take this opportunity to assure the youths of Joda-Barbil region that they will find the supporting hand of JSP Foundation, not only in the field of sports but also in all the nation building ventures, they undertake in their lives.”