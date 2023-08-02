JSP Foundation Flags Off Tablue for Filaria Elimination in the Vicinity

Angul: JSP Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), took a significant step towards eradicating Filaria in the vicinity by flagging off a tableau. The program aimed to raise awareness among villagers about the importance of consuming Diethylcarbamazine (DEC) combined with Albendazole (ABZ) and Ivermectin. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, Executive Director In-charge of Angul unit, in the presence of Mr. Prashant Kumar Hota, Group Head of JSP Foundation, and other officials.

As a responsible social partner of the Zilla Swasthya Samiti (ZSS), JSP Foundation joined hands with ZSS to implement this initiative in the periphery villages, striving for a Filaria-free region.

To enhance awareness and participation, JSP Foundation is going to organise various mass awareness activities such as the installation of hoardings, distribution of leaflets, posters, and more.

The primary objective of this drive is to encourage the community to actively participate in the Mass Drug Administration Campaign. The campaign aims to educate and motivate individuals to consume the free preventive medicine going to be distributed by the Health Department from August 10th to August 19th, 2023.

By spearheading this comprehensive awareness program, JSP Foundation seeks to create a healthier and happier community, fostering a disease-free future.