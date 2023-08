Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Govt delegation which was on an official visit to Silicon Valley had a detailed discussion with Mr. Shiva Ramani, CEO, iOPEX, a digital services provider with offices in San Jose, Philippines, Chennai, Bangalore, and Gurgaon.

Mr Ramani announced his plans to set up a 500 capacity Offshore Development Centre in #Bhubaneswar and a Letter of Intent (LoI) in this regard will be submitted soon.