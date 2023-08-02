Honda Cars India registers 4,864 units of domestic sales in July 2023

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 4,864 units in July 2023. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 1,112 units in July’23.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We have witnessed a positive demand trend in July’23 with our two strong models, the City and Amaze continuing to perform well in their segments. Adding to this has been our new offering the Elevate which has generated a lot of interest in the market since its global unveil. The Elevate production has started from end of July and we will soon begin the despatches from the factory. We are confident that this much awaited SUV will develop as a strong pillar to drive the demand trend for HCIL, fostering its growth and bringing festive cheer to the industry at its launch.”

The company had registered 6,784 in domestic sales and exported 2,104 units in July’22.