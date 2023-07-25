Joy e-bike continues to expand its presence with the inauguration of 12 more Distributor Showrooms across 7 States in India  

Vadodara : Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the brand ‘Joy e-bike’, today announced the inauguration of 12 exclusive distributor showrooms across 11 diverse cities in India. This is a part of the company’s strategic expansion plan to establish PAN India presence. These showrooms will ensure efficient supply chain management for the distributors and dealers, and increase the ease of getting vehicles for customers from across all corners of the country.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the company’s network expansion and distribution-dealer model restructuring. The opening of these distributor showrooms signifies Joy e-bike’s commitment to fostering robust relationships with dealers as well as customers nationally and at Tier-II, Tier-III cities.

Equipped with comprehensive sales and service facilities, the exclusive distributor showrooms serve as significant centers for Joy e-bike across seven states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, and Maharashtra. These showrooms offer an extensive range of low and high-speed electric two-wheelers, including the latest offering MIHOS, a high-speed electric scooter made of Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD), to bring high standards of durability for riders.

Going a step further these premium showrooms shall offer customers a hands-on experience and detailed understanding of the products by a dedicated team of experts. With this, the Company ensures providing optimum solutions that best suit the commuting requirements and convenience of their esteemed customers. This exemplifies the company’s unwavering commitment to tailoring the best customer-centric experience along with remaining committed to innovation and the highest quality standards.

Commenting on the network expansion, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of 12 more Joy e-bike Distributor Showrooms across seven states in India. This milestone represents our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and streamlining our supply chain. Through our cutting-edge facilities and superior sales and service resources, we aim to provide a seamless buying and ownership journey for our valued customers. This expansion is a testament to our dedication to building strong relationships with our taluka-level dealers and our vision to revolutionise the e-bike industry. We look forward to further expanding our network and creating lasting connections with customers nationwide.”

In a strategic move, the company recently also unveiled its plans to restructure its distribution-dealer model by establishing 150 ‘Distributor Showrooms’ at the district level. This transformative step aims to enhance supply chain efficiency, as well as improve vehicle accessibility for customers. With an extensive network of over 600 touchpoints nationwide, the new distribution models empower high-performing taluka dealers as District Distributors.