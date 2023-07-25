IndiGo announces direct connections between Indore, Surat, Rajkot, and Udaipur

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has announced new connections between Indore-Rajkot, Indore-Surat, Rajkot-Udaipur, and Udaipur-Surat, effective from August 21, 2023. These vibrant destinations, known for their rich cultural heritage and thriving commercial significance, make them ideal gateways for both leisure and business travellers. As IndiGo continues to grow, it remains committed to provide customers with enhanced connectivity to facilitate seamless travel across. With daily operations, these flights will open doors to exciting opportunities for trade, travel, and tourism, further reinforcing IndiGo’s dedication to fostering convenience and accessibility for its passengers.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed, “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our direct flight offerings, now catering to the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Recognizing the immense potential and seeing an opportunity to connect these vibrant regions for trade and tourism, we have introduced these new flights, further enhancing domestic connectivity. At IndiGo, our commitment to customer satisfaction drives us to proactively implement strategic measures, ensuring a seamless travel experience for our passengers. Our commitment to providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free experiences remains unwavering across our extensive network.”

Rajkot is renowned for its heritage and is famous for traditional handicrafts such as silk work, embroidery, and patola weaving. A fast-developing city, Rajkot boasts tourist attractions like the Mahatma Gandhi Museum, Rotary International Dolls Museum, Watson Museum, Fun World, Pradhyuman Zoological Park, Lalpari Lake, Jubilee Garden, Aji Dam, and Prem Mandir.

Udaipur, also known as the ‘City of Lakes,’ mesmerizes visitors with its breathtaking beauty enhanced by serene lakes, majestic palaces, and intricate architecture. Tourists flock to Udaipur to experience its rich cultural heritage, vibrant markets, and scenic boat rides on shimmering lakes, making it a truly enchanting destination.

Indore, a bustling city in the state of Madhya Pradesh, is well-known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance. The city boasts impressive architectural marvels like Rajwada Palace and Lal Bagh Palace, attracting history enthusiasts. Indore is also renowned for its mouthwatering street food and colorful markets, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere for travelers.

Surat, situated in the state of Gujarat, is a lively city well-known for its flourishing textile and diamond industries, turning it into a significant economic hub. The city’s diverse culture and delectable street food, including the famous Surati Undhiyu and Dhokla, are major attractions for food lovers and tourists. Surat’s welcoming ambiance and modern facilities make it an appealing destination to explore.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travelers seeking new and affordable flying options to access destinations that facilitate business development and offer tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.