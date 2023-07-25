J&K: Machail Mata Yatra in Kishtwar begins from July 25

In Jammu and Kashmir, the highly anticipated 43-day-long annual Machail Mata Yatra in Kishtwar district will commence on 25th July 2023 and conclude on the 5th September 2023. The Yatra is the second most famous pilgrimage in the Jammu division, during which thousands of devotees from across the country visit the scenic Paddar valley, and pay obeisance at the holy shrine of goddess Durga in Machail village after trekking a 30 km arduous route.

Pilgrims from all around the region will embark on this sacred journey to seek blessings at the Machail Mata Temple. The Administration along with the other stakeholders have made elaborate arrangements for the safe and smooth pilgrimage. From Jammu, pilgrims can travel by road up to Gulabgarh, from where the well-built track begins for the rest of the journey to the Machail Bhawan. However, chopper services are available from Kishtwar, Gulabgarh, and Machail. Palki and pony services have also been arranged for pilgrims who face difficulties in walking or have physical limitations. Pilgrims can register online to avail chopper services.

Gulabgarh, the gateway to the Machail Yatra, offers various accommodation options for pilgrims. The Yatri Bhawan at Gulabgarh can accommodate up to 2000 individuals and home stays are also available along the route and at the Machail Bhawan as well. At Machail Mata Bhawan, a Mushroom tent city has been established to accommodate pilgrims amidst the breathtaking natural surroundings. To ensure the comfort of pilgrims, toilet facilities have been arranged along the route leading to Machail Bhawan.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure a safe pilgrimage experience. Adequate arrangements have been made for water, electricity, and backup generators and all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure 4G mobile connectivity for the pilgrims, allowing them to stay in touch with their families during their pilgrimage.

Multiple medical centres have been established at various locations along the pilgrimage route to cater to any health emergencies that may arise. However, the administration recently e-launched the official website of Machail Mata Yatra, aimed at enhancing the pilgrimage experience of devotees. The website

www.shrimachailmatayatra.com

will serve as a comprehensive platform providing essential information about the facilities available for devotees undertaking the revered pilgrimage. The website is designed to offer a one-stop solution to the pilgrims, ensuring a hassle-free and well-informed spiritual journey.