‘JNPA SEZ Conclave’ Concludes with Positive Response from Potential Investors in Surat

Mumbai : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best performing Port, organized ‘JNPA SEZ Investor Conclave 2022’ in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Surat on August 10, 2022, to bring forward ample opportunities to investors to invest in the next growth story and be a part of country’s growing port-led industrialization.

In line with the objective of boosting the Port-led economy, this multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project is developed on 277.38 Ha of freehold land by JN port, incorporating the Land Use Plan of the Port. This industrial hub is India’s first Port-based multi-product operational SEZ.

Emphasizing the plethora of opportunities and distinctive features of the SEZ, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, reiterated, “With the intent of establishing a new benchmark in port-led Industrialization JNPA is augmenting its growth and development aspects in the port-led economy with this specific project of SEZ that offers varied facilities from single-window clearances to multi-modal connectivity providing effective passage to global markets and ready state of the art infrastructure. On behalf of JNPA, I invite all the potential investors to be a part of this project and invest in the next and future growth story.”

JNPA SEZ aims to generate additional economic activity, promotion of exports, promotion of investment, creation of employment, and infrastructure development. JNPA SEZ has special incentives to offer its investors, like economic laws that are more liberal than the rest of the country’s general economic rules and subsidized rates for water and electricity supply. The infrastructure development for JNPA SEZ includes all basic infrastructure, namely road, power, water, stormwater drain, sewage collection and treatment, and solid waste disposal. Basic utilities like road, water, power, and sewage line are provided near the plot boundary in various sectors of JNPA SEZ. There is an E-tender cum E-auction process for the allotment of land at JNPA SEZ, making the tender process completely online and transparent. To date, 4 phases of the e-tender cum auction process for allotment of 58 Ha. of land to 28 investors for 60 years’ lease are completed.

During the conclave, a panel discussion on ‘Port-led Industrialization at JNPA SEZ: Harnessing Opportunities through EODB’ was chaired by Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA. The importance of ports in enhancing the Indian Economy was also highlighted in the conclave, and B2B meetings took place. a video and presentation on the JNPA SEZ showcasing its various features were presented to the stakeholders and investors, followed by an interactive session with the Chairman. The event witnessed the presence of Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, Shri Niteen Borwankar, CEO, JNPA SEZ, and enormous participation of the Potential Investors, Senior Stakeholders from the Industry and Government departments. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Gautam Das, Chief Manager – Finance, JNPA.