JLR India’s Annual Holiday Service Camp To Be Held From 4th- 9th December 2023

JLR India today announced their annual holiday service camp will be held from 4th to 9thDecember 2023, across all authorised retailers in India. At the camp, clients can benefit fromcomprehensive vehicle check and exclusive offers on Branded Goods, Accessories and Value-Added Services. All vehicles will be attended to by highly trained technicians and receive the assurance of JLR Genuine Parts, where necessary.

The camp will offer a 32-point Electronic Vehicle Health Check-Up, Brake and Wiper check, Tyre and Fluid Level check, as well as a comprehensive Battery Health check, ensuring every journey is made safe and secure.

Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “Amidst the excitement of the holiday season, ensuring your vehicle is in top condition becomes paramount. Our holiday service camps offer more than just convenience; they’re a lifeline for a smooth and worry-free journey. From ensuring safety on winter roads to maintaining peak performance for those memorable road trips, investing in our tailored services guarantees completepeace of mind.”

For customers with chauffeurs, the service camp will also include a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program* that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance.

To avail these services, customers can schedule an appointment with the closest authorised retailer between 9:30 am and 4:30pm from 4th to 9th December 2024.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 21 cities, through 25 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru (3), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai (2), Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Mumbai (2), Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.