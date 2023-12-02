REC to provide Rs.8 Cr assistance to RML and ABVIMS Hospitals under CSR

Gurugram — REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC Limited, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) in New Delhi for the renovation of the auditoriums, introducing state-of-art facilities at a cost of Rs.8 Crores.

The signing ceremony, held at REC’s Corporate office, was attended by senior management representatives, including Shri VK Singh, Director (Projects), Smt Taruna Gupta, Executive Director, and other esteemed officers of REC. Dr. Ajay Shukla, Director & Medical Superintendent, represented Dr. RML Hospital & ABVIMS, in the presence of Dr. Thejaswi HT, Professor & Head (Forensic Medicine).

This project aims to enhance the medical infrastructure at Dr. RML Hospital & ABVIMS, The revamped Auditorium will be equipped with cutting-edge technology to provide a conducive environment for collaboration and learning.

Shri VK Singh, expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, stated, “REC is dedicated to making a positive impact on society, and this collaboration aligns with our mission. We believe the upgraded Auditorium will contribute significantly to advancing medical education and healthcare services.”

REC Foundation, as the CSR arm of REC, actively engages in projects that promote sustainable development. This partnership underscores REC’s commitment to fostering positive change in the healthcare sector.

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE established in 1969, under Ministry of Power, provides long term loans and other finance products for Power-Infrastructure sector comprising of Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewable Energy and new technologies like Electric Vehicles, Battery Storage, Green Hydrogen etc. More recently REC has also diversified into the Non-Power Infrastructure sector comprising of Roads & Expressways, Metro Rail, Airports, IT Communication, Social & Commercial Infrastructure (Educational Institution, Hospitals), Ports and Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works in respect of various other sectors like Steel, Refinery, etc. The loan book of REC exceeds Rs 4,74,275 Crore.