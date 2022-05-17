JK Tyre expands its OTR range-launches 4 new OTR tyres at Excon 2021

Mumbai: Expanding their product range, Indian Tyre major, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd today launched 4 new offerings in their Off-the-Road Tyre Segment at South Asia’s largest construction equipment event Excon 2021 in Bangalore.

Over the years, JK Tyre has introduced several hi-technological products that are best suited for Indian conditions. Taking this further, four new products namely: 45/65-45 58PR VEM 63 L5 TL, 14.00-24 GTL CHAMP 16 PR G3 TT, 12.00-24 HARD ROCK CHAMPION 20PR E4 TT and 16.00-25 VEM 045 44PR E3 TT have been added to their existing product portfolio.

Speaking at the event, Mr. VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “We at JK Tyre are excited to showcase the most cutting-edge technical breakthroughs at Excon 2021. Our new premium OTR tyre collection is created with advanced technology and is particularly designed to deliver increased mileage and exceptional traction in the most demanding of situations. The new tyres feature a longer tread life and wear and cut resistant tread compounds to provide extended service life, in addition to being tailored to offer superior stability. We aim at delivering improved performance with enhanced design characteristics. The Indian tyre industry is booming, offering us plenty of opportunity to demonstrate our knowledge and create solutions that meet our clients’ expectations.”

The 45/65-45 58PR VEM 63 L5 tyre is a premium heavy-duty product designed for wheel loaders that provides an extra load carrying capacity along with excellent casing reliability.

Addition to the VEM 63, 14.00-24 GTL CHAMP 16 PR is designed to provide high traction, mileage and durability in harsh operation conditions and are meant to be used on Motor Grader & Tele handler.

The 12.00-24 HARD ROCK CHAMPION 20PR E4 a high tread depth tyre that provide excellent protection and traction for mining tipper trucks. The 16.00-25 VEM 045 44PR E3 TT has been designed to meet the increased load per tyre demands of new age mining tippers.