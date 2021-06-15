Bhubaneswar: Music Track JITIJIBA ODISHA- A Tribute To COVID Warriors has earned accolades for focusing on all the Covid Warriors who are working tirelessly to fight the invisible enemy. The musical tribute song was released on 6th June 2021 & in just a week the song has gone viral on social media & is praised by some big names from Bollywood:-

Shaan:- The Indian playback singer said, A big shoutout for pulling up the project JITIJIBA ODISHA. The song has turned out really well. All my best wishes to the whole team behind this great initiative.

Shahid Mallya:- The Ikk Kudi singer has praised the track and gave his best wishes to the whole team

Gulraj Singh:- The GIMA Award winner, Music Composer who has worked for films like Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara shared a video byte saying, please do listen to this beautiful song JITIJIBA ODISHA. It’s a tribute to all the COVID Warriors & has been amazingly composed & supervised.

Azeem Dayani:- The music supervisor of songs like Teri Mitti & Filhaal have took to social media & shared the poster & link of the song.

Biswajit Mohaptra:-The Indian Idol contestant said that in these dire times we shouldn’t lose hope & be more confident. To boost the confidence in us there is a beautiful track JITIJIBA ODISHA which has already been released on YouTube, it has been made by a very talented team & the song is produced very nicely. Please shower all your love on it, he added.

The Song was beautifully sang & composed by Anurag

Rap written & performed by Devj Mishra

The female voice was given by Mousumi Nayak & the lyrics was written by Sumit Panda.

Music Engineer in the song was Tathagat Das & the song was supervised by Saugato Roy Choudhury.

The concept & direction was given by Lopita Dash.

This was the first time a Tribute song was made with the fusion of rap in Odisha. The track was made for music label- Odibaba & was digitally promoted by The Click Productions.