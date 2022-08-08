JioGames launches streaming platform “JioGamesWatch”

Bhubaneswar: JioGames, a one-stop platform that has revolutionized the online gaming space in India, is now aiming to bring an immersive and interactive game streaming experience through the click of a button across multiple Jio devices, with the introduction and launch of its streaming platform – JioGamesWatch. The platform offers something to everyone from gamers, esports athletes, and casual gaming enthusiasts to game publishers, and developers.

The launch of JioGamesWatch comes after a deep dive into the likes and preferences of the gaming community. The platform has set its sights on empowering and enabling creators to go live, with any device, under low Latency, and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers. Furthermore, several viewer engagement tools enable creators and influencers to stay ahead of the competition, such as audience polls, & Emotes.

Aficionados of streamers can find the best content -from live gameplays to video-on-demand (VOD) streams – on JioGamesWatch.

Some key highlights and features of JioGamesWatch include

Cross-platform availability – Available on Jio Set-top-box (STB) on the home screen, and a smartphone version too. JioGamesWatch is available as a feature only in the JioGames App with availability on Android, iOS and STB in India.

Video on demand (VOD) – Subscribe and never miss any stream from creators and influencers

Various community events – Creators can engage with viewers through various esports events

Seamless experience – Creators Stream in high definition with no lag or buffering

Mobile Streaming – Creators can go live on the Platform with various resolutions enabling them to Stream in FHD (1920x1080p), HD (1280x720p), and so on with low latency.

Creator Resources & Tutorials – Creators resources are available on the Platform for ready reference which includes FAQs, as well as a guide on how to go Live on the Platform with ideal stream settings