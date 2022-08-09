Odisha reports 487 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 487 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs .

Covid-19 Report For 8th August

New Positive Cases: 487

Of which 0-18 years: 82

In quarantine: 285

Local contacts: 202

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 13

7. Cuttack: 31

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 7

12. Jagatsinghpur: 3

13. Jajpur: 9

14. Jharsuguda: 3

15. Kalahandi: 21

16. Kandhamal: 7

17. Kendrapada: 2

18. Keonjhar: 2

19. Khurda: 78

20. Koraput: 5

21. Mayurbhanj: 15

22. Nawarangpur: 6

23. Nayagarh: 14

24. Nuapada: 15

25. Puri: 1

26. Rayagada: 9

27. Sambalpur: 39

28. Sonepur: 11

29. Sundargarh: 137

30. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 734

Cumulative tested: 32819618

Positive: 1320014

Recovered: 1305261

Active cases: 5549