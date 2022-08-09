Odisha reports 487 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 487 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs .
Covid-19 Report For 8th August
New Positive Cases: 487
Of which 0-18 years: 82
In quarantine: 285
Local contacts: 202
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 11
6. Boudh: 13
7. Cuttack: 31
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 7
12. Jagatsinghpur: 3
13. Jajpur: 9
14. Jharsuguda: 3
15. Kalahandi: 21
16. Kandhamal: 7
17. Kendrapada: 2
18. Keonjhar: 2
19. Khurda: 78
20. Koraput: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 15
22. Nawarangpur: 6
23. Nayagarh: 14
24. Nuapada: 15
25. Puri: 1
26. Rayagada: 9
27. Sambalpur: 39
28. Sonepur: 11
29. Sundargarh: 137
30. State Pool: 19
New recoveries: 734
Cumulative tested: 32819618
Positive: 1320014
Recovered: 1305261
Active cases: 5549