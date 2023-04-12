JioCinema Announces First Four Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan Car Winners

Bhubaneswar : After introducing Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan to viewers over the weekend, JioCinema announced winners who won a car each across the four TATA IPL 2023 matches played on April 8th & 9th. Bhimsen Mohanta from Raruan town in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and Pali-resident Mahendra Soni won a car through the contest during Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match respectively on April 8th.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders fixture on April 9th saw Siddharth Shankar Sahoo from Cuttack winning the grand prize while Lakhisarai, Bihar’s Dhirendra Kumar won it by playing in Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan during the second match on Sunday between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings.

An avid fan of spin wizard Rashid Khan and Gujarat Titans, first winner of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan Mohanta hails from the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The 36-year-old is employed in the state police force in the tiny town of Raruan.

“I cannot believe I have won a car through Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan on JioCinema,” expressed Mohanta. “I have been watching my favourite team Gujarat Titans on JioCinema’s Hindi and Oriya feeds. But the most exciting part of watching TATA IPL on JioCinema is to watch and win prizes every match.”

Law student Soni was elated and could not believe that he would win a car while watching his favourite team Chennai Super Kings in action against Mumbai Indians. “The multi-camera views make it feel like I am watching the game in the stadium itself but from the comfort of my home,” the 26-year-old from Pali said.

Cuttack resident Sahoo’s fandom of Kolkata Knight Riders could not have been rewarded better as he won the car when KKR’s Rinku Singh produced a stunning effort to record a win over Gujarat Titans. “Availability of commentary in my mother tongue Oriya, and that too for free, is what keeps me hooked to JioCinema,” Sahoo admitted.

Mumbai Indians fan Kumar switched to digital this season and is happy with the decision that got him a car. “Earlier, I used to watch on TV, but watching it on digital is a new experience and the different camera angles are really enjoyable,” Kumar said.

Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan is aimed to enhance the viewer’s experience while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms. The contest offers viewers prizes like smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth neckband, and wireless earphones, and a chance to win one car every match, among other prizes.

Viewers need to hold the phone in portrait mode. A chat box will open at the bottom of the screen where the question appears before every over along with four options. Viewers who give the most correct answers during the match, stand a chance to win the car.