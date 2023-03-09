Jindal Steel & Power observes International Women’s Day 2023

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) and it’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm JSP Foundation observed the International Women’s Day-2023 with a series of events.

On the eve of this special day JSP organised programmes within its campus for the working women and JSP Foundation conducted programs and honoured girls and women for their outstanding contribution.

On this special day, the Chairperson of JSP Foundation Mrs. Shallu Jindal extended her best wishes to every woman of the society and praised the womanhood through her message by saying “Every Home, every Heart, every Moment of Happiness is incomplete without her. She is a Dreamer, she is a Believer, she is a Doer, she is an Achiever. A Woman is a true reflection of Divinity as she is always Selfless, always compassionate and giving like Mother Nature” and asked everyone to celebrate Womanhood, adore Mother Nature and observe this International Women’s Day for the cause of the Creation, Conscience and Courage”.

On this occasion, Mrs. Shallu Jindal wrote in her message that “This year, the United Nations is observing the International Women’s Day 2023 to highlight the need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education. Let’s empower the last Woman the Queue with DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality & take a pledge that every Woman becomes a Change Maker to make this Planet a better, safer and equitable Place to live in”.

Mrs. Sujata Saraogi, President-Jindal Mahila Samiti (JMS) graced the celebration organised by JSP and appreciated the efforts of women employees for the progress of JSP and the nation as a whole.

Similarly, JSP Foundation also observed the day in collaboration with SAKHI (One Stop Centre) under Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Women Groups Members, Girls students, Member from Jaanch Committee, Mother Committee have participated in the events and learned things like: different Govt. Schemes on Domestic violence, Child marriage, Rape victim, Cyber-crime, Women trafficking, etc.

In the event at Jan Jeevika Kendra near R&R colony Badamahitala village, President of JMS Smt. Sujata Saraogi, Vice-President of JMS Mrs. Anita Mittal & Councilor of SAKHI, Angul District Headquarter Ms. Payal Mishra chaired the function & encouraged the participants.

Besides, JSP Foundation participated in the District level observation at Angul arranged by District Administration. District Collector felicitated two girls Mandakini Naik & Suprabha Bhoi with Swayamprabha Award for their significant efforts to be Anemia free through Kishori Expressed Project of JSP Foundation in. Partnering with ICDS, NHM, Education & Dist Administration. Kishori Express touched more than 3 lakh adolescent girls till date.

Mr Ravi Shankar, EVP-HR & ES and Mrs Puspalata Satapthy, GM-CSR, organised the events with the help of their team members.