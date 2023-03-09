PM Modi & Australian PM Antony Albanese witness fourth test match of Border Gavaskar trophy in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese are witnessing the fourth cricket test match of the Border Gavaskar cricket trophy at Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad today, March 9.

On arriving at the stadium, Mr. Albanese was given a warm welcome by Indian PM Narendra Modi. Both the leaders handed over test caps to their respective test captains. Both Prime Ministers inaugurated the friendship hall of fame which showcases the rich history of India-Australia Cricket Contests.

India and Australia are celebrating 75 years of cricket Friendship this year. The leaders also took a tour of the stadium and waved at the huge crowd gathered at the stadium to witness the historic match and to cheer up their teams. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel, and BCCI Chief Jay Shah were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.