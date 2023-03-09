Presidential election in #Nepal scheduled today. Voting to take place from 10 am to 3 pm. There are 875 voters in voter list including 325 federal lawmakers and 550 members of provincial assemblies. There are two candidates in the election fray – RamchandraPaudel from the Nepali Congress and Subas Chandra Nembang from the CPN-UML. The nine-party alliance has supported Paudel whereas Nembang is the UML’s candidate.

A presidential candidate should hold Nepali citizenship based on descent. Secondly, the candidate should be over 45 years old. The candidate’s name also should be registered in the latest electoral roll of the rural municipality or municipality. The candidate should not be ineligible by any law and s/he should not hold any position of profit.

To elect the president of Nepal, the electoral college includes all members of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly of the federal parliament and members of all seven provincial parliaments, as per article 62 of the constitution.

Accordingly, there will be a total of 884 members including 275 members of the House of Representatives (Lower House), 59 members of the National Assembly (Upper House) and 550 members of seven provincial assemblies.

In the Nepal presidential election, the voting members have different weights assigned to their votes. A vote cast by a member of the federal parliament, including both upper and lower houses, will be considered to have a weight of 79 votes whereas a vote cast by a member of a provincial assembly will be considered to have a weight of 48 votes.

The weight assigned is according to the ratio of lawmakers to the total population of the country as calculated in the 2011 census.

A candidate who secures more than 50 per cent of the total votes in the voting of the Nepal presidential election shall be elected as the president.